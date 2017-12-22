Hurricane victims receive gift cards to Springfield market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Puerto Rican families escaped the devastation of Hurricane Maria by coming to Springfield.

Many of those families gathered Friday to receive $50 gift certificates to purchase food at Medina’s Market in the north end of Springfield.

One woman who came to Springfield a month ago, appreciates her welcome.

“Puerto Rico wasn’t in good shape and here people who have been helping us. We found a place to stay while the emergency passes. So it’s been good thank you,” said Luz Monge.

North End Springfield businessman Jorge Colon donated one hundred and fifty backpacks for the children who will at least temporarily be attending Springfield schools.

The newcomers said they also appreciate Colon’s $2,000 in Christmas gift cards to purchase food.