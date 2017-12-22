Hundreds of Chicopee families receive Christmas gifts from Lorraine’s Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Basement Flooding this week damaged most of the Christmas gifts Lorraine’s Kitchen had collected and prepared for the children of more than 200 families in need.

Once 22News put the word out that holiday was in jeopardy for so many people quickly came forward, providing replacement toys.

Jessina Santiago was so grateful gifts would be waiting at Lorraine’s Kitchen for her son Christian.

“It’s amazing what people can do in this time of need. And it’s a blessing to have them work so hard for our community for our children,” said Santiago.

Even as parents gathered to pick up their gifts on the Friday before Christmas, generous people will still delivering replacement toys for the children of Lorraine’s kitchen client families.

Jessie Crevier’s fitness group held a benefit on behalf those families.

“We actually felt really terrible. It’s our community, so everything came out together, the fitness group and everybody pitched in together to donate.” said Crevier.

Lorraine’s Kitchen executive director Andrea Marion had prayed for just such a compassionate response. She was grateful for the opportunity to share these gifts with deserving children.

“I just feel the overwhelming sense of joy being able to give the present out to the families that signed up for gifts this year. The sense of joy is overwhelming here. Nothing feels better than being able to tell a family here are your gifts for children,” said Marion.

Disappointment converted to joy because of the actions of generous people who wanted to brighten the holidays for children in need.