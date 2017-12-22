Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot expected to be more than $247 million

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hitting the jackpot would make for a merry little Christmas!

More than a half billion dollars is on the line in two lottery jackpots Friday and Saturday.

The lottery machines were working overtime spitting out tickets in western Massachusetts, and in every state in the nation.

Friday night’s Mega Millions Grand Prize is an estimated $247 million, and Saturday night’s PowerBall is expected to be more than $300 million.

Whenever the jackpots hit high seven figures, more people play the lottery.

Friday’s winning numbers: 01-20-30-33-42 Megaball 16