Did you know that Saturday is Festivus?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – You might have a friend randomly exclaim, “It’s a Festivus miracle!” or challenge you to a feat of strength. Don’t be alarmed – they are just referencing the semi-fictitious holiday Festivus, created by the family of “Seinfeld” writer Dan O’Keefe.

In the December 18, 1997, episode “The Strike,” the wacky, offbeat holiday was introduced to viewers and it has become a tongue-in-cheek holiday staple since. The holiday falls on December 23 – so get ready for “A Festivus for the rest of us.”

Here are some cliff notes for anyone who plans to keep up with any of their friends and family who are celebrating Festivus:

You’ll need a Festivus pole. Of course, like everything else, you can buy one online. But, it can be just as easy to create one. Get an aluminum pole in a size that you are comfortable with. Get a stand for said aluminum pole. Done.

There will be the Airing of Grievances – kind of like grace but not really. This occurs prior to Festivus Dinner. It is each family member’s opportunity to let them know how much they’ve been disappointed in each other.

A Festivus Dinner must be served. In the Seinfeld universe, meat loaf atop a bed of lettuce was the main dish along with spaghetti with a red sauce. And sorry, but no booze is served with dinner (unless you bring a flask). O’Keefe says as a child, it was usually a turkey or ham. Festivus enthusiasts incorporate some of the food that was referenced to in the episodes of Seinfeld.

Make sure you put some time in at the gym; otherwise, you won’t be ready for the Feats of Strength. According to Festivus lore, the holiday is not over until the head of the household has been pinned.