Curried Cashews & Penuche

Do you still need a gift for someone but are stumped? Food is the ideal holiday gift! Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness from Tinkycooks.com, showed us how to make Curried Cashews and Penuche.

Curried Cashews

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala or curry powder

2 tablespoons sweet butter

1 pound raw cashews

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. In a bowl combine the salt, the cumin seeds, and the curry powder. Mix well.

In a large frying pan melt the butter. (A cast-iron pan works best as it can go straight into the oven.) Add the cashews, and stir to coat them. Sprinkle on the spices, and toss well. If your frying pan is oven proof, place it in the oven, making sure that the cashews are spread out in an even layer. If not, transfer the cashews and their flavorings to a rimmed cookie sheet. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

Remove the cashews from the oven and transfer them to paper towels to drain and cool completely. When they are cool place them in an airtight container until they are all gone.

Penuche

Ingredients:

1 cup sour cream

1 pound light brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 cup chopped nuts (optional)

a generous splash of vanilla

Cooking Directions:

Combine the sour cream and the sugars in a heavy, medium-sized saucepan, and place the pan over low to medium heat.

Stir the mixture constantly until it comes to a boil; then cover it for a minute or two to wash down the sides of the pan. Uncover the mixture, and cook it, without stirring, until it reaches the soft-ball stage (234 degrees). Remove from heat.

Add the nuts (if you want them) and the vanilla, and let the mixture cool for a few minutes without stirring it (don’t let it get cooler than lukewarm; optimally, it should be a bit warmer than that).

Beat the warm fudge until it becomes creamy and thickens slightly–in other words until it begins to seem fudgie. Quickly pour it into a greased 8-by-8-inch pan, and let it cool before cutting it into squares. Store the fudge in an airtight container.