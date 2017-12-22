Connecticut State Police found missing police dog

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A police K9 missing since Wednesday has been found safe on Friday.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted that police dog, Texas, has been found and that he is healthy and well.

Texas went missing at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night during a search for a missing man in the area of Wooster Mountain in Danbury. State Police say his handler had lost his footing when tracking on steep terrain and lost hold of Texas’ 15 foot leash.

Officials say Connecticut State Police K9 search and rescue teams, state police bloodhound teams and troopers, as well as Danbury Police and Fire Departments all searched for the bloodhound.

Troopers say it was Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbach, of Homeland Security, who found Texas stuck on a fence on Limestone Road in Ridgefield. Then Laura Stabell, of Ridgefield, saw the pair on the side of the road and gave them a ride back to troopers.

K9 Texas is FOUND!! pic.twitter.com/fHPNGPAdA2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 22, 2017

Our heroes!!! Thank you Jeff & Laura for rescuing K9 Texas! Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbach of Homeland Security found K9 Texas stuck on a fence on Limestone Rd in Ridgefield and Laura Stabell of Ridgefield saw the pair on the side of the road & gave them a ride back to troopers! pic.twitter.com/xdBf1wvcaA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 22, 2017