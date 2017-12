CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police say Arnold’s Meats was the target of another theft Thursday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a suspect stole more than $250 dollars worth of meats from Arnold’s Meats on Grattan Street.

Wilk said the suspect seems to be the same person from the theft at Arnold’s Meats on December 18th.

If you have any information on this theft, or can identify this suspect, you’re asked to call Chicopee Police Detectives at 413-594-1740.