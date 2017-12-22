Chicopee firefighter connected to armed robberies in court

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee firefighter who was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, was in Chicopee District Court Friday morning for a hearing to determine if he’s dangerous.

36-year-old Erik Henry previously pleaded not guilty at his arraignment to a series of robberies at banks, gas stations, and convenience stores.

Police say they found several bags of heroin and cocaine on him.

Henry is being held on $200,000 bail. He’s scheduled to be back in court January 19, 2018.