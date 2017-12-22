Car ended up on its roof in a brook in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police assisted Huntington Police Friday night to rescue a victim trapped in a vehicle that ended up on its roof in a ravine in Huntington.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan confirmed that the vehicle was on its roof in a brook, and that an ambulance had taken an unidentified man to the hospital.

Trooper Sullivan said the vehicle had left Bromley Road in the vicinity of number 66 at 6:45 p.m. Friday. State Police assigned to the Russell Barracks said the operator was trapped in the vehicle after is went down an embankment and ended up on its roof in a brook.

Trooper Sullivan said rescue workers freed the victim who had been trapped in the wreckage. There was no information on the nature of his injuries.