Boston schools cancel new start times amid pushback

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston School Department is scrapping a plan to start the school day later for teenagers and earlier for young students after facing opposition from families.

District Superintendent Tommy Chang announced Friday that new start times may still be considered in future years but that the recent proposal caused “a more significant disruption to family schedules” than officials intended.

Last month the district’s governing board approved schedules that would have started more high schools after 8 a.m. and dismissed more elementary students before 4 p.m. starting next school year.

The changes were partly based on research showing that teens learn better when school starts later.

Chang says the current start times still include “institutional inequities” but that the district will gather wider input from families as it seeks to improve schedules.