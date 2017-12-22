104th Fighter Wing received international award for 2017 air show

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing has been awarded the International Council of Air Shows Pinnacle Award for the 2017 Westfield International Air Show traffic logistics plan.

These awards go to places that show innovation, ingenuity, achievement, professionalism, and excellence during the 2017 air show season.

The 104th implemented new traffic logistics this year for the air show after there were challenges during the 2010 air show.

The traffic logistics they implemented this year include additional parking lot managers, online traffic updates, and traffic broadcasts over the radio for the 2017 air show.

The 104th Fighter Wing hosted 92,000 visitors over the air show weekend, parking more than 17,000 cars during the event.