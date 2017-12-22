1 dead, several hurt in Boston crash

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say one person was killed and at least five others injured in an early-morning crash in the city.
The crash involving two vehicles occurred around 5 a.m. Friday at Columbus Avenue and Heath Street.
One unidentified person died at the site of the crash and five others were taken to hospitals.
A section of Columbus Street was closed to traffic while police investigated and the MBTA said some bus routes were also affected.
