Winter solstice event at UMass Amherst Sunwheel

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is the winter solstice, meaning it’s the shortest day of the year and the start of winter!

We’ll only get about 9 hours of daylight today but starting tomorrow, we’ll see longer days until June 21, the summer solstice.

22News spoke to an astronomer at UMass who told us there are a lot of celebrations around the world during the winter solstice because it marks the time when the days start to get longer.

The sunwheel, like the one at UMass, can be found in many different places around the world. In ancient times, people used one to mark the solstice in order to keep track of the time of year.

“If you’re a gardener or a house designer, this also helps you understand some of the ways that the sun is shifting and the sunlight would be coming in to your home, into your garden and design how you place things.” Steve Schneider, Astronomer

Today, we can use the solstices in a more modern way. If a plant needs more light, you may need to move it to a different part of your house with the changing of the seasons.

The longest day of the year is the summer solstice on June 21.