What you need to know about your children’s smart toys

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys have come a long way over the last few decades.

That means there are many things parents need to be aware of before kids unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning.

Internet connected toys can invade your privacy. Research your smart toy.

Milagros Johnson of the Springfield Office of Consumer Information told 22News, “A toy that has a camera, a toy that has a recorder, that’s constantly going to be on. So consumers need to read the privacy.”

Some toys may not seem high tech but could still be taking your information.

Ivan Garcia, lead technician at PC Warehouse, told 22News, “My daughter has a little teddy bear that can read books to her and says her name, so we just want to be careful and read the fine print.”

There are ways to protect yourself. Experts suggest you fill out the minimum amount of information required. If they ask for your address, use a fake one. You could even go as far as using a fake name for your child. Also, make sure when your child is done playing with the toy you turn it off.

“Turn off the device and put it in another room at night time, so its not listening to all the conversations. It stays on constantly. You think you turn it off and its still recording and still watching you, it’s creepy,” said Johnson.

