Union Street I-91S on-ramp in Springfield closed through spring 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The I-91 South on-ramp near Union Street in Springfield is scheduled to remain closed through spring 2018.

According to MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin, the ramp will remain closed so that crews can safely continue working on the highway and bridge resurfacing project.

“Work on this construction project is currently occurring in the left and center lanes of I-91 southbound and traffic is shifted to the right,” Marvin said. “Opening the on-ramp to vehicles would create an unsafe situation where traffic using the on-ramp would not have the required distance to merge into the travel lanes and work crews would not have space to safely conduct operations.”

To get onto I-91 South in this area, drivers will have to access the highway using Hall of Fame Avenue and the Interchange 3 on-ramp.