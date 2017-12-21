Turning your dreams into reality

You may not know this, but many inventions have started with a dream – so you never know what nighttime thought might become the next goldmine. Dr. Siegfried Haug, author of “I Want to Sleep,” came to help us turn our literal dreams into reality.
You may not know this, but many inventions have started with a dream – so you never know what nighttime thought might become the next goldmine. Dr. Siegfried Haug, author of “I Want to Sleep,” came to help us turn our literal dreams into reality.
Advertisement
Advertisement