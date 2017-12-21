Town of Greenfield now officially city of Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Greenfield is now officially the city of Greenfield.

Residents and officials of Greenfield voted on the name change on Wednesday. Greenfield was already functioning as a city but kept the name town to help prevent confusion.

Vice President of the Greenfield City Council, Isaac Mass, told 22News, “We actually became a city in 2003 but we kept the name town. We tried to change the name in 2004 and some 13 years later, we are now finally making that change, to change the name of the city to be less complicated.”

This new name change may mean more money for the city.