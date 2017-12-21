The “Springfield you don’t know”: a campaign to promote a positive image to tourists in the city

Springfield, Mass. (WWLP)- The city of Springfield is looking to promote the progress in the city to tourists in a new campaign called “The Springfield You Don’t Know”.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the campaign today to the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, who agreed to accept donations from local businesses to help launch the campaign.

The city is investing six figures into the campaign as well.

Mark Keroack, the President and CEO at Baystate Health, says the campaign is a positive initiative.

“I think that people remember what the city went through 20 years ago in terms of it’s financial difficulties”, he says. “It’s obscured some of the newer, more active and exciting things that are going on downtown.

Mayor Sarno hopes the campaign will show visitors an image of the city’s recent growth and progress,

“Besides the big mega-projects, there’s a lot of nook and crannies that are good things going on and we need to let people know that”, he says.

He says he wants to accomplish that by highlighting the new attractions coming to the city like the 12 new Amtrak trains coming to Union Station in May and the many start up companies that have launched downtown in the past few years.

He also wants to commemorate the history of the city with Armory National Historic Site and the History Museum.