State Senators file legislation to counter FCC’s net neutrality decision

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is one of several states that plan to challenge the FCC’s net neutrality decision.

Two state senators are joining the fight against the FCC’s recent decision to repeal net neutrality rules.

Andover State Senator Barabara L’Italien filed legislation this week that aims to protect consumers following the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to repeal net neutrality rules.

The policies require providers to offer customers equal access to the internet without blocking website or charging you more to use certain sites or apps.

The bill would prohibit blocking, paid prioritization, or slowing and speeding of internet service for certain customers.

Acton State Senator Jamie Eldridge also plans to file similar legislation.

In a statement to 22News, Eldridge said, “The FCC’s decision to dismantle net neutrality rules will seriously harm consumers, innovation, and civic engagement.”

Those who support the FCC decision say the move will give customers more service options.

L’Italien’s net neutrality bill is supported by more than two dozen lawmakers. No word on when it could come up for a public hearing.