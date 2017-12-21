State legislators donate suits to Suit Up Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A clothing store in downtown Springfield caters to a specific clientele. People who can’t afford to buy a suit.

The Suit Up Springfield store is located on lower Worthington Street. For the past two years, an estimated 2,000 men down on their luck have picked out a suit to improve their appearance during a job interview.

Board Member of Suit Up Springfield Ryan McCollum told 22News, “These folks who are formerly incarcerated, get out of jail, society keeps telling them they need to do good, turn their lives around to become productive citizens and go get a job. These folks don’t have the money for a suit.”

State Senator James Welch of West Springfield brought in clothing donated by fellow legislators at the State House.

Senator Welch along with other members of the Springfield legislative delegation had conducted a suit drive a month ago.