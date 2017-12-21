‘Stand out’ held in Springfield for people who have died while homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of people are participating in a “stand out” for homeless people to commemorate those who have died in Springfield while homeless over the past year.

According to a release sent to 22News by Arise for Social Justice, the stand out is to address the need for more shelter and affordable housing.

“We have families who have slept in their cars who still are turned away from shelter,” said Michaelann Bewsee, Director, for Arise for Social Justice. “With 43% of Springfield households having less than $25,000 in income, and with the cost of rental housing continuing to rise, too many are at risk of homelessness.”

Reverend Catherine Cummings opened the stand out event with prayer. Other community members are scheduled to speak at the event as well.