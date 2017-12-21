Shoppers prepare as Friday snowstorm approaches

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With snow headed this way for Friday, people are rushing to the stores to grab their last-minute items.

The Big Y in Greenfield was packed with people doing their last-minute shopping in preparation for the snow. Greenfield is expected to see more snow than other parts of western Massachusetts.

Bob Bousquet of Greenfield told 22News what he planned on picking up before the storm. “I’m just going to get some odds and ends like some snacks. I got plenty of the stuff in the freezer and the refrigerator.”

The 22News Storm Team has declared a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday.

