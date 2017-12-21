Senator prepping bill to create entity to field harassment complaints

BOSTON (SHNS) – As a team of lawyers ramp up a Senate ethics investigation sparked by sexual misconduct allegations, one senator plans to file a bill that would create in independent commission to field reports of harassment and assault at the State House.

The commission, Sen. Jamie Eldridge said, would investigate and report on allegations involving not just lawmakers and staff but also lobbyists, advocates and others with business before the Legislature.

“When you have a Senate counsel or House counsel that is appointed by the Senate president or the speaker, it’s just going to create a chilling effect that’s going to cause people not to complain,” Eldridge told the News Service. “That’s been one of the really frustrating and heartbreaking experiences over the past few weeks, is talking to people who have been harassed or assaulted but just felt uncomfortable to tell anyone in the Legislature. Their complaints didn’t happen, and that harassment went unaddressed or unpunished.”

Eldridge, an Acton Democrat, said he would be “the first to acknowledge” that there is “absolutely an atmosphere of sexism” on Beacon Hill, but said he had not previously been aware of incidents of physical assault, sexual propositions or explicit messages like those that have been reported over the past few weeks.

The Boston Globe in late October, based on interviews with a dozen women, reported on a “climate of harassment and sexual misconduct” at the State House. A later story, published Nov. 30, detailed allegations that Bryon Hefner, the husband of Sen. Stanley Rosenberg, made unwanted sexual advances on at least four men who do business on Beacon Hill, and claimed to wield influence over policy decisions in the Senate.

The allegations shook the Senate, where Rosenberg stepped aside from the presidency and Sen. Harriette Chandler was elected acting president. The Senate Ethics Committee this week announced that Boston-based attorneys from the law firm Hogan Lovells had been retained to lead an investigation into whether Rosenberg violated Senate rules.

After a day-long caucus on Dec. 4 where senators privately discussed plans for the investigation and leadership of the Senate, Chandler said the body was “committed to creating an independent reporting entity for those that have been harassed, in order for victims to feel comfortable again coming forward.”

Eldridge says he has a draft of the bill prepared, but plans to file it in January, after a legal review. He said he is interested in seeing “whether legislators will be willing to cosponsor or afraid of cosponsoring” after it is filed.

“I think that there’s just a lot of members that are afraid of making public comments or taking action until leadership signs off on things, and I think that speaks, again, to the power imbalance on Beacon Hill, like many other institutions….when there’s a power imbalance, people feel afraid to take action.”

The commission would consist of nine members, including appointees of the governor, Senate president, House speaker and minority leaders. The attorney general would be tasked with appointing a sexual assault counselor and a lawyer specializing in workplace harassment, and the auditor would appoint a human resources professional and a licensed social worker.

For the panel to investigate a claim of harassment, the individual making the report would need to be an employee or intern of the Legislature or “a person whose essential job functions are substantially related to the operation of the general court,” according to a draft summary. The subject of the complaint would also need to fall into one of those categories or be someone who “the reporting individual reasonably believes could affect his job security or career opportunities.”

The commission would publish an annual report on complaints it received.

Eldridge said it’s important for lawmakers to “stay focused on the victims.”

“Let’s not think about protecting members or just sort of addressing this superficially,” he said. “I think we have to address it head-on.”

Separately, a still-forming group of senators plan to take an internal look at their chamber’s policies around sexual harassment.

Rosenberg, who at the time was serving as Senate president, said in November that Chandler would lead a group of six women senators who would spend December and January looking for potential areas of improvement in Senate policy.

Since then, the effort has shifted somewhat amid the leadership shakeup and allegations against Hefner. Chandler, now acting Senate president, will no longer helm that group, according to her office, and Sen. Joan Lovely of Salem will pick up the mantle.

The group’s gender makeup will also change, Chandler said this week.

“We now have a committee on sexual harassment, and that was formerly an all-women’s committee, and we’ve learned that that’s wrong,” Chandler said in an WBUR radio interview. “We don’t want an all-women’s committee. We need a co-ed committee that can look at this problem from every aspect of it.”

Chandler said senators had “thought we were doing the right thing” around sexual harassment prevention, with a zero-tolerance policy printed in employee and member handbooks and training offered.

“We thought we were doing a good job,” she said. “We really thought we were doing a good job, but you know, we learned in the last few weeks that we weren’t, and we’re going to try to improve.”