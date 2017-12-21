Rifle, drugs seized from Willard Ave home in Springfield; 2 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rifle and bags of crack cocaine were seized from a Springfield home Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 20-year-old Eric Wilson and 22-year-old Dante Baldwin were arrested in connection with the findings.

Walsh said Springfield police had obtained a search warrant for the first floor apartment at 59 Willard Avenue. When officers got there, they allegedly saw a car leave the home. The same car was later determined to be stolen. Officers approached Wilson, who was driving the car, and placed him under arrest.

Baldwin was arrested later Wednesday night during the search of the apartment, where Walsh said police recovered two bags of crack cocaine and the rifle.

Both suspects have been charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B substance, possession of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm without a FID card and improper storage of a firearm. Wilson was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle.