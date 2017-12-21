Police search for Snapchat shooter

(KPRC) Investigators in Harris County, Texas are searching for a man in a Snapchat video who appears to have fired a gun in west or northwest Harris County within the last few weeks.

Investigators are unsure of the exact date and time the incident happened.

They describe the shooter as a man who is about 19-20 years old, with brown hair and a distinct tattoo on his right inside forearm.

The man is seen in the video with a black handgun and a case of beer. He then appears to fire the gun out of the window several times.

This is the third Snapchat shooting incident in the Houston area in the past three months.

