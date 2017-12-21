Pet of the Week: Cupcake the dog

In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Cupcake, a 1-year-old Chihuahua. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Cupcake, and about what’s going on at Dakin.

Name: Cupcake

Breed: Chihauhua

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Female

Color: White/brown

Background

Cupcake is a sweet and energetic girl who’s just over a year old. She has a lot of bounce and loves to play. This girl takes other dogs on a case-by-case basis, so dog introductions need to be done carefully and she does not get along with cats. Cupcake is very focused on people and would be a good candidate for dog training to refine her doggy manners! Come meet her at our Springfield Adoption Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=36483634#!/

Other Events

‘Tis the Season – If you’d like to make a gift for the animals this year, we – and they – would greatly appreciate that! You can visit dakinhumane.org to see how gifts of different amounts go toward different needs. We’ve also got an Amazon Wish List at http://amzn.to/2ih8eDP so you can see our greatest needs for animals this season (hint…you can never go wrong by donating scoopable kitty litter or canned cat food!) You can order directly online, or use the list to shop local and bring donations to either of Dakin’s two locations in Springfield or Leverett. Either way…our heartfelt thanks and wishes for a safe and wonderful holiday season!

Holiday Hours – If you’re thinking of adopting sometime during the next two weeks, please keep in mind that our adoption centers are always closed on Mondays (which will be Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) and we’ll be closing at 4pm on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Happy holidays to everyone, and thank you for supporting Dakin!

For more information on Dakin, visit www.dakinhumane.org