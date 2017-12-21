Pair accused of placing skimming devices on gas pumps in NY

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men are accused of putting credit card skimming devices on gas pumps in Fonda.

Police arrested and charged Yudiel Ceballos, 31, of Opa Locka, Fla., and Yuny Rodriguez Hurtado, 29, of Miami, Florida, with first-degree criminal tampering, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree computer tampering, fourth-degree computer trespass grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud, second-degree unlawful possession of a skimmer device, possession of burglar tools, and third-degree unlawful possession of a personal identification information.

Police say with the assistance of the FBI, the skimming devices were made inoperable. Members of New York State Police then conducted a surveillance operation on the gas station.

Ceballos and Hurtado are accused of trying to download the credit card information from the skimming devices left on the pumps. They were both arrested a short time later by members of New York State Police and the FBI.

Police say they found other skimming devices, a computer used in downloading the devices, forged credit cards, and burglar tools inside their vehicle.

Both were arraigned and remanded to Montgomery County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.