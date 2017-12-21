Overwhelming Support for the 2017 22News Toys for Tots Collection

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two tractor trailers and several box trucks were filled with toy donations when WWLP’s annual Toys for Tots collection concluded on December 11. A crew of Marines and 22News staff took nearly five hours to pack all the toys and fill the trucks to capacity.

In addition to toys, gift cards and monetary donations were also contributed to Toys for Tots during the collection period which began on November 27.

This year, WWLP-22News and The CW Springfield partnered with Yankee Candle Village and Xfinity to support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign.

