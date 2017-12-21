Mom pleads guilty in death of 12-month-old son

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – A 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 12-month-old son.

Kathryn Jacoby, of Harrisburg, admitted to her role in the bathtub drowning of William Jacoby.

Dauphin County prosecutors say on Aug. 31, Jacoby called 911 to report her baby fell in the tub and wasn’t breathing. The child died at a hospital and an autopsy revealed his death was consistent with suffocation and drowning.

After giving inconsistent stories, Jacoby ultimately admitted she left her son and 2-year-old daughter unattended in the bathtub, authorities said.

Drug and alcohol tests showed Jacoby ‘s blood-alcohol level was .15 percent.

Jacoby also pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20.