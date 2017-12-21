Man accused of firing gun in front of state trooper arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man whose identity is “still in question” after a Massachusetts State Police trooper allegedly saw him shoot a gun in the air.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the gun was recovered by Springfield police officers, with the help of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force.

Walsh said the man had a “Permanent Resident Card” with the name Juan Altamirano and a “Resident Alien Card” in the name of Manrrescol Altamirano. Both cards were determined to be fake after Homeland Security took a look at them, Walsh said.

The man is facing multiple charges, including alien in possession of a firearm, shooting a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and breach of peace while armed.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement regarding the man’s arrest, saying “If Mr. Altamirano is a violent, law-breaking illegal, he needs to go or at the very least be held and jailed.”

The mayor’s full statement is below:

Mayor Sarno Comments on Arrest of Possible Gun-Toting 'Illegal' Individual Springfield, MA – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, "More great work done by our brave and dedicated Springfield Police Department and State Police on cleaning up the streets – believe you me, we will fully cooperate with our federal authorities to get and keep this negative individual off of our streets and/or out of our country too. This gun-toting individual using different names and false permanent resident and alien cards is an affront to those who properly follow the citizenship process, as did 210 new American citizens yesterday at American International College. If Mr. Altamirano is a violent law breaking illegal, he needs to go or at the very least be held and jailed."

