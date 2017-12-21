Lorraine’s Kitchen accepting toy donations after flood damaged existing collection

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee is accepting Christmas toy donations for children after 80 percent of their donations were ruined by a sewage flood overnight Wednesday.

“The outpouring of support from the community in response to the flood has been amazing!” Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry posted on their official Facebook page.

Donna Major of Chicopee told 22News, “I saw the newscast on 22News about the water damage and I told my husband we really need to go down and give something. All the gifts were wet and destroyed so this morning, I got up and went to the store, and picked out a gift for a boy and a gift for a girl and we drove right down here.”

“We are so happy with the feedback that we’ve gotten from the public. So donations are pouring in. It’s such an exciting day here,” said Executive Director of Lorraine’s Kitchen Andrea Marion.

If you’d like to donate toys to help replace the loss of donations, you are asked to bring them to Lorraine’s on Thursday between 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday before 1 p.m. They plan to distribute the toys to children in need Friday afternoon.

What you can donate:

Unwrapped toys/gifts for all ages

Gender-neutral gifts give Lorraine's Kitchen more options for distribution

How you can donate:

Drop off your donations at Lorraine’s Kitchen, which is located at 170 Pendexter Avenue in Chicopee

Due to emergency building maintenance, Lorraine’s pantry services are closed Thursday. Staff will be there, however, to accept your donations.