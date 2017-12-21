Lawmakers considering bill to increase dental care access throughout the state

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are considering a bill that could increase access to dental care in Massachusetts.

Lenox State Representative Smitty Pignatelli filed the bill. It would certify dental therapists to provide basic oral health care in Massachusetts.

A coalition of more than 60 organizations, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Amherst-based independent living center Stavros, is fighting for increased access to oral health care in Massachusetts.

Dental therapists are trained to provide basic oral health care, like filling cavities. They work under a dentists supervision. Advocates said the legislation will allow them to bring care directly to people in nursing homes, schools and under served areas of the state.

In a statement to 22News, Michael Caljouw of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said, “Access to oral health can reduce cost for emergency rooms and prevent other costly medical conditions.”

The bill is currently under review by the public health committee.