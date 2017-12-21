Last minute holiday shopping expected to be busiest Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)-We’re in the homestretch for holiday shopping.

Many shoppers were in an out of local shops on Thursday, trying to cross of as many items as possible that were still on their Christmas lists.

Julia Peterson told 22News she’s always done with her shopping weeks before the holidays, so she won’t have to worry about getting gifts in the final days.

Online shopping has been a major trend this season, but with time running out, shopping in-store is your best bet to wrap-up last minute gift buying.

A survey conducted by the National Retail Federation found that as of December 12th, only 12 percent of consumers had already finished their holiday shopping..

Bob Dudas said that he likes to wait to finish his shopping to see everyone else doing the same thing.

“I just have to get my wife a few things and some stocking stuffers but I like watching people panic,” said Dudas. “I like coming the last few days and go from there and see what’s around.”

Retail Next analytics predicts that Friday will be the season’s biggest shopping day.. in terms of both shopper visits and sales but stores are prepared to see large crowds on Christmas Eve, Sunday night as well..

“There’s always that last minute rush of people that had good intentions, planned ahead but got the wrong thing or you forgot someone,” said Assistant Manager of Cedar Chest, Danielle Antes. “It’s actually really fun, it’s one of those things that as crazy as it gets there’s a lot of holiday spirit in the air.

Five percent of shoppers final gifts won’t be purchased until after Christmas.