Labor pains can’t stop college finals

(KSHB) Nayzia Thomas is a hard-working student. She’s 18 years old. A Sophomore at Kansas City’s Johnson County Community College and up until recently had three jobs. Then, nine months ago, she got pregnant.

“It was a nice surprise. But I went into planning mode because I knew the birth would time out to be around my finals schedule at school,” she said.

December came. Finals started. Thomas went into labor.

“Obviously, my mind and my nerves were everywhere with the thought ‘I’m about to give birth.’ It was definitely frightening for me.”

Wearing a hospital gown, lying in a hospital bed she whipped out her laptop. Thomas wanted to finish her Psychology final.

