“Home for the Howl-idays” Gingerbread Treats for your dog

Everyone deserves a treat for Christmas, even our furry friends! Shawn Sherry, Owner of Paw Street Barkery, showed us how to make “Home for the Howl-idays” Gingerbread Treats.

“Home for the Howl-idays” Gingerbread Treats

Ingredients: 8oz Quick Oats, 2oz Molasses, 1oz Ginger root

Materials: Oven, Baking Sheet, Grater, Measuring Cup, Mixing Bowl, rolling pin, gingerbread cookie cutter

Directions:

1. Into a mixing bowl, add oats and molasses.

2. Grate ginger root and add to the mixing bowl, along with warm water.

3. Mix until a uniform dough is seen.

4. Using a rolling pin, roll out dough to 1/2″ thickness.

5. With the gingerbread cookie cutter, cut out treats and place onto non-greased baking sheet.

6. Bake at 375F for 30 minutes, remove tray from oven, flip treats over and return to oven.

7. Bake at 275F for 30 additional minutes.

8. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 30 minutes.

9. Store in refrigerator up to one week.