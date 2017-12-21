GAO: Covert dark web attempts led to AR-15, Uzi purchases

BOSTON (SHNS) – Government agents who covertly attempted to buy firearms on the dark web without disclosing whether they were banned from possessing a firearm were successful in two of seven attempts, including purchases of an AR-15 rifle with an obliterated serial number and an Uzi that the seller said was modified in order to fire automatically.

The Government Accountability Office on Thursday reported the results of its covert testing, which also included attempts to buy firearms on the more well-known, commonly used and searchable surface web. The attempted surface web purchases were made “using a variety of scenarios designed to make the seller believe that the transaction would be illegal.”

“Tests performed on the surface web demonstrated that private sellers GAO contacted on gun forums and other classified ads were unwilling to sell a firearm to an individual who appeared to be prohibited from possessing a firearm,” the GAO reported.

Of the 72 attempts agents made to purchase firearms on the surface web, 56 sellers refused to complete a transaction, with 29 sellers stating they would not ship a firearm and 27 refusing after the disclosure of the undercover identities’ stated prohibited status. In 5 of the 72 attempts, the accounts GAO set up were frozen by the websites, “which prevented the agents from using the forums and attempting to make a purchase,” the GAO said. In the 11 other attempts, “we encountered private sellers that appeared to have scammed us, or attempted to scam us,” the GAO said, and agents “did not complete the purchase.”

Noting the dark web contains content that has been intentionally concealed and requires specific computer software to gain access, the GAO said it referred information about the AR-15 and Uzi purchases to law enforcement agencies for investigation.

The GAO described the dark web as “completely anonymous” and said that most used firearms are sold via online auctions, online marketplaces, and on the dark web as compared to the surface web, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

In five attempts in which agents did not ultimately purchase a firearm on the dark web, the prospective sellers either stopped responding to inquiries, stated the firearm was no longer for sale, refused to use an escrow account for payment, or experienced technical problems, the agency said.

The ATF’s Internet Investigations Center issued a report in 2016 that concluded that the relative anonymity of the internet “makes it an ideal means for prohibited individuals to obtain firearms” and that firearms purchases on the dark web are more likely to be completed in person or through the mail or a “common carrier,” rather than by a federally licensed dealer who is required to conduct a background check.

“Private transactions for the most common types of firearms between nonlicensed individuals who are residents of the same state, including transactions facilitated by the Internet, are generally not subject to federal background-check requirements,” the GAO wrote in its report.

The GAO did not make any recommendations within its report, but noted the legal federal framework governing the buying and selling of firearms does not specifically address using the internet to facilitate transactions.

Elected officials in Massachusetts say the state has some of the toughest laws in the nation aimed at reducing gun violence but have cautioned that illegal sales in other states or made through means not regulated by the state could contribute to the flow of illegal weapons across state lines. In the GAO operation, the AR-15 was sold across state lines, the agency said.

The agency’s performance audit was conducted from July 2015 to November 2017.