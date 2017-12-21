First look at MGM Springfield’s interior design

MGM Springfield Lobby Final Renderings (MGM Resorts)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts International has released their first renderings of what the interior of MGM Springfield will look like.

The $960 million casino is set to open in the city’s South End in September 2018.

The casino’s lobby design features brick walls, dark wood floors, and unique dim-light fixtures, while the hotel room design boasts a brighter look, with floor-to-ceiling windows, dark green walls and modern furniture and artwork.

Despite competition in nearby Connecticut from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, MGM expects to attract some 8 million visitors each year through its name, monthly entertainment acts, gaming and dining and retail options.

The “Springfield you don’t know”: a campaign to promote a positive image to tourists in the city

The City of Springfield launched a campaign Thursday to help attract tourists.  Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno hopes the campaign, “The Springfield You Don’t Know,” will show visitors an image of the city’s recent growth and progress.

