First look at MGM Springfield’s interior design

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts International has released their first renderings of what the interior of MGM Springfield will look like.

The $960 million casino is set to open in the city’s South End in September 2018.

MGM Springfield confident in casino opening date The casino’s lobby design features brick walls, dark wood floors, and unique dim-light fixtures, while the hotel room design boasts a brighter look, with floor-to-ceiling windows, dark green walls and modern furniture and artwork.

Despite competition in nearby Connecticut from Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, MGM expects to attract some 8 million visitors each year through its name, monthly entertainment acts, gaming and dining and retail options.