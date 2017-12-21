First look at MGM Springfield’s interior design

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Resorts International has released their first renderings of what the interior of MGM Springfield will look like.
The $960 million casino is set to open in the city’s South End in September 2018.
The casino’s lobby design features brick walls, dark wood floors, and unique dim-light fixtures, while the hotel room design boasts a brighter look, with floor-to-ceiling windows, dark green walls and modern furniture and artwork.
The “Springfield you don’t know”: a campaign to promote a positive image to tourists in the city
