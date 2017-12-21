Recycling materials caught fire in East Springfield recycling plant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters gained control of a fire in a recycling plant in East Springfield Springfield Thursday night.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the fire started inside the Northstar Pulp & Paper Company at 89 Guion Street at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leger said bales of shredded and compacted cardboard were on fire when firefighters arrived. Smoke was pouring out of the roof and sides of the building.

Leger said all employees who were inside the building were able to safely get out.

Leger said nearby neighborhoods were not affected.

While the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause, but Leger said it was likely an accident caused by a spark from the shredding process. “Sometimes this happens,” Leger told 22News.”one of those 12-foot tall bales of shredded cardboard smolders for hours, and then a fire starts.”

The Springfield Fire Department has put out similar fires at the same location in recent years. Leger said the fire was contained to the bales of cardboard inside the building. Workers operating forklifts, removed the bales that were not burning to keep rob the fire of additional fuel.

Leger said the exterior of the building was not damaged.