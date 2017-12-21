Connecticut State Police found missing police dog

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police and local crews have found a missing K9 who went missing during a search for a missing man in Danbury Wednesday.

According to authorities, at 6 p.m. state police assisted the Danbury Police Department in the search for a missing adult male in the area of Wooster Mountain.

Officials say state police K9 search and rescue teams, state police bloodhound teams and troopers responded to help with the search. They say K9 Zeus located the adult male and walked out of the woods.

During the search, officials say a state police K9 handler lost his footing when tracking on steep terrain and lost possession of the 15 foot leash.

State police say the handler was with K9 “Texas” a state police bloodhound. They say K9 Texas was pulling strongly up a slope and continued tracking up the ledge. However when the trooper reached the top, authorities say K9 Texas was not in sight.

K9 Texas returned to state police Friday morning.