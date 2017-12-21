Congressional countdown

(NBC News) Congress is pushing a shutdown showdown into next year, with lawmakers working to fund the government, then head home.

Avoiding a shutdown is especially important for Republicans, because after a big political win yesterday they do not want to see it wiped away with a shutdown.

Republicans officially sent the tax reform bill to President Trump on Thursday, which they say is already working, encouraging at least five companies to increase u.S spending and bonuses by billions.

Democrats are keenly aware Republicans cannot afford to mess this up.

Congress took action on $81 billion in disaster relief that lawmakers in hurricane ravaged Florida and Texas want now, and children’s health insurance, whose funding was set to expire.

“No sneaky things in it. Just a continuing resolution to get us through this moment to get us in to next year. It’s as clean and simple as possible,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The bill is not a final fix but rather another delay until January 19, when congress returns, and they will have less than three weeks until the next shutdown deadline.

