Chicopee police arrest fugitive wanted in Rhode Island

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested a man wanted for murder in Rhode Island.

Pawtucket police contacted Chicopee detectives about the suspect Wednesday, saying that he might be staying at an address in Chicopee.

Chicopee Detectives and Narcotics Officers found the suspect’s vehicle Thursday on Leary Avenue. Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said police arrested 24-year-old Alexander DeJesus on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant.

Dejesus is being held until his Chicopee District Court arraignment Friday morning, after which the process will begin to send him back to Rhode Island.