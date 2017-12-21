Carando provides holiday meals to over 400 services members

Carando’s Classic Italian restaurant teamed up with Big Y to feed a warm holiday meal to hundreds of air men and women at Barnes Air National Guard Base. With ham, mac & cheese, green beans, and cake piling high on their plates, the air men and women enjoyed their third consecutive year with this annual meal.

If you would like to try Carando’s authentic Italian cuisine, you can call them at 413-781-5620 or head over to carando.com

Carando’s is located at:

20 Carando Drive

Springfield, MA

Promotional consideration provided by: Carando and Big Y