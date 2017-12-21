Cancer survivor creates ice sculptures in Palmer to raise money for cancer center

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A cancer survivor from the town Palmer gives back to Caritas Cancer Center where he was treated.

This is the second year that Michael Rondeau has created ice sculpture to raise money for the Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.

Rondeau is the third generation owner of Rondeau’s dairy bar in Palmer. He’s grateful for the treatment he received at the Caritas Cancer Center.

“Three years ago, I found three bumps inside my head while shaving. And it came to be a carcinoma and we went to Mercy Medical Center, Caritas Center and they had quite a program, a rough program but they did take care of it.”

Rondeau raised $600 last year from passersby admiring his sculpture using 3,500 hundred pounds of ice. He carved the words “Thank you.”

This year, Michael Rondeau ice sculpture in the form of benches. They’ll be on display in front of his home for several days.