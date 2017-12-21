Bike share program coming to Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton will see some changes to transportation around the city next spring.

“ValleyBike Share” is coming to Northampton. It will turn some pedestrians into bicycle riders.

The city of Northampton is the lead city for an effort to bring partially-powered bikes to Northampton and the Pioneer Valley.

140 electric/pedal-assist bikes will be available to rent at stations in Northampton.

Amy Pechukas of Northampton told 22News, “I think it’s a fantastic option. I think it’s great and for local transportation when you want to go to the supermarket but you don’t need to use your car but it takes too long on your regular bike or by foot. It’s awesome.”

This “bike share” is also part of the city’s overall effort to promote active living and reduce need for new parking.

City Planning Director Wayne Feiden told 22News that there will be a fee to ride the bikes, and people can pay to ride the bikes by the day, month, or year.

Click here to learn more about the program >>