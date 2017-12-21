Basketball Hall of Fame announce Class of 2018 nominees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced their nominees for the Class of 2018.

The announcement comes after the Hall of Fame made changes to their enshrinement process.

Players, referees, and coaches are now eligible after just 3 seasons of retirement. Previously the requirement was 4 seasons after retirement. Coaches are also required to have coached for 25 years and be at least 60 years old which takes effect in 2020.

The Class of 2018 enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield this September.

Here are the nominees for this year’s “North American Committee:”

Mark Aguirre (PLA)

Ray Allen (PLA)*

Chauncey Billups (PLA)*

Muggsy Bogues (PLA)

Irv Brown (REF)

Jim Burch (REF)

Maurice Cheeks (PLA)

Charles “Lefty” Driesell (COA)

Hugh Evans (REF)

Steve Fisher (COA)*

Bill Fitch (COA)

Cotton Fitzsimmons (COA)

Richard Hamilton (PLA)*

Tim Hardaway (PLA)

Ed Hightower (REF)*

Grant Hill (PLA)*

Bob Huggins (COA)*

Kevin Johnson (PLA)

Marques Johnson (PLA)

Bobby Jones (PLA)

Jerry “Tiger” Jones (COA)

Gene Keady (COA)

Ken Kern (COA)

Jason Kidd (PLA)*

Rollie Massimino (COA)

Gary McKnight (COA)

Danny Miles (COA)

Sidney Moncrief (PLA)

Dick Motta (COA)

Steve Nash (PLA)*

Jake O’Donnell (REF)

Jim Phelan (COA)

Lamont Robinson (PLA)

Lee Rose (COA)

Bo Ryan (COA)

Bob Saulsbury (COA)

Jack Sikma (PLA)

Steve Smith (COA)

Harry Statham (COA)

Eddie Sutton (COA)

Rudy Tomjanovich (COA)

Ben Wallace (PLA)

Chris Webber (PLA)

Willie West (COA)*

Paul Westphal (PLA)

* Indicates that they are a first-time nominee.