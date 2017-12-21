Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary celebrates the winter solstice with bonfire

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter officially started Thursday, and they celebrated the first day of winter in a big way in Easthampton.

The Arcadia Wildlife sanctuary marked the Winter Solstice, as they do every year, with a huge bonfire and luminaria.

More than one hundred people joined the celebration of light on what is called “the shortest day of the year.”

More accurately, it’s the day with the least sunlight, and we’ll have more sunlight each day going forward.

The director of the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, Jonah Keane, told 22News, what the bonfire is all about, “Try to work to connect people to nature so this event is about community and connecting at this cold time of year, but getting people out and together here at our wildlife sanctuary.”

Arcadia Wildlife sanctuary works to promote environmental conservation, and protect land for wildlife.