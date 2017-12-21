Apple admits to slowing down old iPhones with iOS updates

(WTNH) — There have been known issues with the several past iOS software updates for iPhones which, in addition to some bugs in the keyboard as well as battery issues, users have noticed that their devices have been running slower.

In a statement released by Apple, they have acknowledged that their new software updates are actually reducing speed of older iPhone models. This was a deliberate move to help “prolong the life” of customer’s iPhones which are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Performance of the batteries in general do diminish over time due to the ability to hold a charge or increased lost charge during cold weather.

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components. Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We’ve now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future.”