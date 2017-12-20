Two people arrested after Springfield police find over 1600 bags of heroin in apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police seized more than 1600 bags of heroin and arrested two people whom they arrested last Spring on similar charges.

Police raided an apartment on Genada Terrace Wednesday.

Springfield police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said they found 1640 bags of heroin, a half-ounce of raw heroin, a bag of cocaine and $1300 in cash.

They charged 27-year-old Lemanuel Encarnacion and 32-year-old Karen Garcia with heroin trafficking, possession of cocaine, and violation of a “drug free school zone.” The two had been arrested together for heroin possession this past May.

Encarnacion is on probation possession with intent to sell cocaine.

