“The Voice” crowns a new champion

(NBC News) The Season 13 winner of “The Voice” is Tennessee rocker Chloe Kohanski.

The 23-year-old came away with a crown she did not think she would win.

“When I was on stage, holding Addison’s hand, I almost felt a sense of peace in like, I wasn’t going to win. It was like I had accepted it. This is actually insane. It’s crazy. In the best way,” said Kohanski.

A very competitive season saw the four finalists register eight songs on the iTunes top ten Tuesday. Even so, only one singer could come out on top.

The finale came down to Team Blake’s Chloe Kohanski and Team Adam’s Addison Agen, with Team Miley’s Brooke Simpson finishing third and Team Blake’s Red Marlow finishing fourth.

Kohanksi will receive a $100,000 prize and a Universal Music recording contract.

The next edition of “The Voice” starts the day after the winter Olympics end on Monday, February 26th, with Alicia Keys returning to the coach chair, joining Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and rookie coach Kelly Clarkson.

