The Gifts of the Magi, historically & today

Gold, frankincense, and myrrh are known as the gifts the wise men gave Jesus when he was born. Herbal Information Specialist from The Herbarium Jonathan Evans shared the historical significance of the gifts, and how they can be used today.
Gold, frankincense, and myrrh are known as the gifts the wise men gave Jesus when he was born. Herbal Information Specialist from The Herbarium Jonathan Evans shared the historical significance of the gifts, and how they can be used today.
Advertisement
Advertisement